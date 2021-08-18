Will Rocklahoma Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative COVID-19 Test?
We're only a few short weeks away, counting the days before Rocklahoma 2021. The mega three day, three stage, live music festival invades Pryor, OK. the "Catch the Fever Festival Fairgrounds" on Labor Day weekend. News broke a few days ago about AEG Presents and other concert/festival organizers and promoters requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts and/or festivals.1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0