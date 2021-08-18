Cancel
Over 100 Sled Dogs Were Evacuated From Greenwood Fire Area In Northern Minnesota

By Jeanne Ryan
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 6 days ago
On Monday afternoon Peter McClelland and his crew at White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures had some company. The sheriff showed up to tell them that they needed to evacuate the property immediately because of the Greenwood Fires that are threatening his home and kennels. This would be stressful for anybody to hear to try and figure out what to grab and head out, but how about 100 mushing dogs too?

squatchrocks.com

