Over 100 Sled Dogs Were Evacuated From Greenwood Fire Area In Northern Minnesota

I hear everyone talking about rain washing the wildfire smoke and dirt from the air, but it could be bad for your car. NBC San Diego says that ash from wildfires on your car in the dry state doesn't really hurt your car. There could be some minor damage in some cases, but when it mixes with water, it can damage your paint job. A car wash owner told NBC San Diego that the chemicals in ash include calcium and potassium, and when they become wet, they can do some etching in the paint if not washed off as soon as possible.