The Mets (59-60) dropped game two, 3-2, against the Giants (78-42) at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, falling below .500 for the first time since May 5th. Marcus Stroman gave the club seven solid innings, but the offense could only muster two runs off of a Pete Alonso homer. As the team’s offensive struggles persist, they continue to slide further out of playoff contention after being in first place for a majority of the year. New York has lost five in a row for the first time this season, are now 4.5 games back in the National League East behind the surging Braves and Phillies, and sit 7.0 games out of the second Wild Card spot. (Box Score)