Each day they’re on the job, members of the Aspen Snowmass Ski Patrol are put to the test working on wind-whipped summits, hiking deep into the backcountry for avalanche mitigation and, of course, rescuing any skiers or snowboarders who take a rough fall. And they do it all season long, through variable winter conditions that could involve driving snow one day, then spring-like temps the next. The job demands top-notch outerwear, and now you can outfit yourself with what the pros wear. ASPENX, a new outerwear brand from Aspen Snowmass, has launched its Ajax collection, and it includes three premium pieces of kit derived from the same gear used by the Aspen Ski Patrol and the mountain’s ski and snowboard instructors.