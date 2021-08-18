Cancel
A 'milestone for racial equity in the world of coding': This tool searches hairstyles by hair patterns

By Mela Seyoum, USA TODAY
A new tool on Pinterest is allowing users to categorize their searches by hair pattern and bringing hair types that are often overlooked more recognition.

The tool allows users to look for hair inspiration with searches like "summer hairstyles" and sort results by choosing specific hair patterns and the options include protective styles, coily, curly, wavy, straight and bald/shaved.

Each option still offers a variety of different hairstyles and options for users to choose from and imitate, from updos to braids, twists and colorful clips.

Director of inclusive products at Pinterest, Annie Ta, said it's important to make sure that Pinterest has content that is relatable and useful to everyone, especially Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC.

"We heard from BIPOC pinners, we talked to a lot of folks during research, that they were having a harder time finding inspiration on Pinterest, for hair in particular. And so we thought it was a natural extension of our skin tone feature to extend some new search capabilities to hair in particular," Ta told USA TODAY.

►Pinterest bans weight loss ads: Weight-loss businesses face a dilemma: Would encouraging Americans to lose weight be a form of body shaming?

►Swimming with curly hair: Swim caps for thick, curly hair not allowed at Olympics

Pinterest worked with BIPOC creators to co-design the hair pattern search and get feedback as it was being developed. They recruited Black and Latinx pinners and asked them about their hair journeys and what they would want from a hair search tool.

Pinterest also worked with hairstylists to identify the hair pattern categories and used artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to identify hair patterns in an image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi50b_0bVUIFgi00
Pinterest calls its hair pattern search "a first-of-its-kind technology, created with Black, Brown and Latinx Pinners in mind, that empowers users to search for hair inspiration across hair types." Pinteres

"As a visual inspiration company we really think that we have a responsibility and an opportunity to define what representation means online," Ta said.

One of the people that Pinterest worked with to create the tool is Naeemah LaFond, an Editorial Hairstylist and Global Artistic Director of Amika.

LaFond said the lack of representation for Black and Brown women made the hair pattern search tool a necessity.

She aided in giving feedback to Pinterest to create the hair pattern range, and also curate the aesthetic for each option on the hair pattern search.

►Banning ethnic hairstyles 'upholds this notion of white supremacy': These states are passing laws to stop it

►'I'm glad I put it on social media': Gorilla Glue Girl comes out with hair care line

LaFond also noted that this type of tool would have been helpful while she was on photoshoots and looking for inspiration for hairstyles.

"I think that black and brown Pinners and creators will feel more seen and included. This new tool will mark a much-needed milestone for racial equity in the world of coding. Just the simple idea that I don't have to work twice as hard to find a hairstyle because of my hair type is a game-changer,” LaFond told USA TODAY in an email.

In 2018, Pinterest introduced a skin tone search tool that gave users skin tone ranges that they could select to narrow down their searches. Ta said the skin tone range and hair pattern search tool are both steps that Pinterest has taken in order to make the platform more inclusive.

Ta said Pinterest is working to integrate a variety of skin tone ranges and hair types in all their work.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A 'milestone for racial equity in the world of coding': This tool searches hairstyles by hair patterns

