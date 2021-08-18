Malted Milkshakes: The Classic Milkshake Add-in Soon To Be Lost to History

These peanut butter no-bake cookies are sweet, nutty, chewy, and delicious. Made with just 7 ingredients, they're an easy dessert or anytime treat!. Over the last few weeks, Jack and I have eaten more of these peanut butter no-bake cookies than we’d like to admit. They’re sweet and nutty, with an addictive chewy texture that comes from lots of peanut butter and whole rolled oats. We’ve pretty much had a constant supply of them on hand, because as soon as you finish one batch, it only takes a few minutes to whip up another and pop it in the fridge to chill.