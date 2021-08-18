Cancel
Malted Milkshakes: The Classic Milkshake Add-in Soon To Be Lost to History

By Poonam Patel
If you've ever been out for ice cream, you've probably noticed that you can pick between chocolate malts and chocolate shakes. But what exactly is a chocolate malt? Does it use chocolate malt balls, malted barley, whey, some kind of artificial flavor, or something else? The unique flavor of chocolate malts can be explained as more than the type of corn syrup used, at least if the malt is made authentically. Shakes and malts are two distinct desserts. Let's take a look at what makes them tick.

