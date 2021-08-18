Pirate Ship Bastion Revealed as Countdown Cup Skin
As was previously announced, Overwatch will be getting new skins with each Overwatch League tournament. The May Melee featured Mei as an MMA Boxer. The June Joust had Angel of Death Widowmaker. The Summer Showdown brought out Haroeris Ana. Now people have been wonder who and what would the Countdown Cup Overwatch skin be? Well, it has been revealed as Pirate Ship Bastion, a new legendary for the happy machine gun robot.thegamehaus.com
