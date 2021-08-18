Pirate Ship Bastion Revealed as Countdown Cup Skin

After weeks of exciting, high-octane matches and upsets that broke hearts and shattered power rankings, the Overwatch League Countdown Cup is finally here. This tournament is set to look quite different from other trips to Hawaii we’ve seen this year. The Dallas Fuel and Shanghai Dragon’s decision to take their foot off the gas this tournament has manufactured opportunities for other teams to succeed- this means that, not only have none of the teams in this tournament won a stage title in 2021, half of them have never even made it to Hawaii. But no matter how atypical this tournaments roster is, each and every match in this Hawaii-based slugfest is guaranteed to leave fans of the Overwatch League on the edge of their seats.