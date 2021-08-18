Cancel
Pirate Ship Bastion Revealed as Countdown Cup Skin

By Robert Hanes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As was previously announced, Overwatch will be getting new skins with each Overwatch League tournament. The May Melee featured Mei as an MMA Boxer. The June Joust had Angel of Death Widowmaker. The Summer Showdown brought out Haroeris Ana. Now people have been wonder who and what would the Countdown Cup Overwatch skin be? Well, it has been revealed as Pirate Ship Bastion, a new legendary for the happy machine gun robot.

Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 10: The Most Popular Pick Rate Legends

With constant patch changes at the latest release of Emergence, Apex Legends has an ever-changing pool of highest pick-rate Legends. It is important to note however that before delving into what the most popular Legends are at any given time in a patch, there is no Legends that are specifically "the best", as playstyle and skill are the biggest advantage a player can have.

