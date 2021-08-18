Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Former Bolivian President Anez Taken to Hospital for Third Time in Two Weeks

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PAZ (Reuters) -Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She has since returned to the jail. One of the attorneys who represents Anez, Norka Cuellar, told journalists the former leader's condition was "serious," without elaborating.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evo Morales
Person
Luis Arce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivian#Attorneys#La Paz#Reuters#La Paz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Related
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Bolivia Files 'Genocide' Charges Against Ex-president Anez

The Bolivian prosecutor's office said on Friday it had filed charges of "genocide" and other crimes against former acting president Jeanine Anez, over the death of 20 opposition protesters in 2019. Attorney General Juan Lanchipa said he had presented documents "against citizen Jeanine Anez" before the country's Supreme Court of...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Bolivia ex-leader tried to 'take her own life' in prison, lawyer says

Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez attempted to take her own life in prison on Saturday, her lawyer said, a day after prosecutors charged her with "genocide" over the 2019 deaths of protesters. Anez has been jailed since March, originally on charges -- trumped up, her defenders say -- of staging a coup against her predecessor and rival, former president Evo Morales. One of Anez's lawyers, Jorge Valda, said the former leader, despondent over her legal situation, had "attempted to take her own life... an attempt in which, thank God, she failed." Bolivian officials had announced Anez tried to harm herself, with Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo saying she had suffered only "scratches" on her arm in the attempt early Saturday and is in stable condition.
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Wildfires Devastate Bolivian Nature Reserves

Wildfires, mostly started intentionally, have scorched almost 600,000 hectares of land in eastern Bolivia already this year, authorities said. On Monday night there were 20 active fires in Santa Cruz state affecting seven protected areas. The government said 200,000 hectares (495,000 acres) had burned in just two days. Most of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

US deports Eduardo Arellano Felix, Mexico re-arrests him

MEXICO CITY — One of the notorious Arellano Felix brothers was deported from the United States back to Mexico after serving most of a 15-year prison sentence, but he was promptly re-arrested when he arrived in his homeland Monday. Prosecutors in Mexico said Eduardo Arellano Felix was handed over to...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Brazil indigenous protesters camp on Bolsonaro's doorstep

With feather headdresses, grass skirts and body paint, thousands of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brazil's capital Monday to protest far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands. The protest camp, which opened Sunday, will hold a week of demos and other activities against what the organizers, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.
Presidential ElectionSFGate

Former election opponent of Mexico's president flees country

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who was one of several unsuccessful aspirants for Mexico’s top office in the 2018 elections, has fled the country, claiming that charges against him are politically motivated. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied Monday that the government is persecuting Anaya. The...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

At least eight people killed after Tropical Storm Grace slams Mexico

Buenos Aires — At least eight people were killed after Tropical Storm Grace wreaked havoc in eastern Mexico, bringing floods and power outages. A woman and five children were killed in a landslide in the town of Banderilla, said the governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez, on Saturday. A man was killed in Poza Rica, and another child died in the collapse of a house in Xalapa.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and highlights El Salvador 0-0 Costa Rica in 2021 International friendlies

Alejandro Bran enters the pitch Jefferson Brenes leaves the pitch Ronaldo Anaya enters the pitch Barlon Sequeira leaves the pitch. El Salvador: Kevin Carabantes, Alexis Renderos, Eduardo Vigil, Jeremy Garay, Harold Osorio, Styeven Vasquez, Ezequiel Rivas, Roberto Molina, Kevin Reyes. Costa Rica: Daryl Parker, Mauricio Vargas, Yael Lopez, Aaron Salazar,...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight

TECOLUTLA, Mexico, Aug 21 – Hurricane Grace pummeled Mexico with torrential rain on Saturday, causing severe flooding and mudslides that killed at least eight people after becoming one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country’s Gulf coast. Grace was blowing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

At least 1 dead in Mexico oil platform fire: president

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A fire on an oil platform in southeastern Mexico left one dead and several injured and missing, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. "We hope with all our hearts that the injured recover and that those who are reported missing are...
Politicsriviera-maya-news.com

Riviera Maya News

Official Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Daily Mexico News Headlines. Mexico City, D.F. — A recent claim by US president Donald Trump has been disclaimed by Mexico president, Enrique Peña Nieto. The Foreign Ministry of Mexico…

Comments / 0

Community Policy