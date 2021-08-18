Former Bolivian President Anez Taken to Hospital for Third Time in Two Weeks
LA PAZ (Reuters) -Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She has since returned to the jail. One of the attorneys who represents Anez, Norka Cuellar, told journalists the former leader's condition was "serious," without elaborating.www.usnews.com
