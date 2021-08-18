Former Bolivian President Anez Taken to Hospital for Third Time in Two Weeks

Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez attempted to take her own life in prison on Saturday, her lawyer said, a day after prosecutors charged her with "genocide" over the 2019 deaths of protesters. Anez has been jailed since March, originally on charges -- trumped up, her defenders say -- of staging a coup against her predecessor and rival, former president Evo Morales. One of Anez's lawyers, Jorge Valda, said the former leader, despondent over her legal situation, had "attempted to take her own life... an attempt in which, thank God, she failed." Bolivian officials had announced Anez tried to harm herself, with Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo saying she had suffered only "scratches" on her arm in the attempt early Saturday and is in stable condition.