Timeline of R. Kelly’s life, lurid rumor to criminal charges

R. KELLY REQUESTS TO HAVE STD CHARGES DROPPED: According to Complex, R.Kelly's lawyers has filed legal documents to have charges that claim he knowingly exposed two people to herpes thrown out. The singer's legal team has argued that herpes doesn't meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped. Thomas Farinella, a lawyer for Kelly, wrote, “To allow the government to move forward with those counts would be to allow a clear mischaracterization and interpretation of the application of the statute, considering the statute clearly does not incorporate herpes.” Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that hundreds of potential jurors appeared in the Brooklyn federal courthouse yesterday (August 9th), with twelve jurors and six alternates expected to be picked for the forthcoming trial.