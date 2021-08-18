Flood Advisory issued for Panola, Tate by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Panola; Tate The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Batesville, John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Como, Pope, Courtland, McGhee, Hayes Crossing, Chapeltown, Looxahoma, Glenville, Asa, Tyro and Mims.alerts.weather.gov
