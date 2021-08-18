Flood Advisory issued for Will by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Watch for flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY At 149 PM CDT, a trained weather spotter reported several inches of water on two lanes of US-6 on the southwest side of Joliet. 1-2 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Joliet, Shorewood, Preston Heights and Rockdale.alerts.weather.gov
