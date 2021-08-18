Judith “Judy” K. Reckow
Judith “Judy” K. Reckow, age 76, of Hector, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home in Hector. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church in Hector with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hector Township. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.kduz.com
