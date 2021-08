JEFFERSON COUNTY – As a young girl living through the depression, Ida Mae Riggs faced many challenges, but her mother and 4-H were constants in her life. For four generations, the values of 4-H and family still guide the Jackson Family. Their legacy is honored as the 2021 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award . Ida Mae was an only child and, from the age of 9, was raised by her widowed mother. Together, they worked the Jefferson County farm which remains in the family today. Although Continue Reading