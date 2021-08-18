Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Timeline of R. Kelly's life, lurid rumor to criminal charges

By The Associated Press
darientimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has long faced allegations of lurid sexual behavior and abuse, some of which have been made public through documentaries or court documents. The R&B singer is once again heading to court, this time for a federal trial in New York stemming from years of sexual abuse allegations. He denies the allegations against him.

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Kelly
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Sex Abuse#Ap#Kenwood Academy#Newsweek#Casio#Mgm#Jive Records#Rockland Records#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
97.9 The Beat

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

The R. Kelly trial in Brooklyn just started, and it’s already been the gift of gossip that keeps on giving—no pun intended. The disgraced R&B crooner’s lawyers are requesting that the charges related to R. Kelly passing on STD’s to his victims be dropped. Good luck with that. TMZ reports...
CelebritiesHerald-Palladium

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.
CelebritiesVulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: R. Kelly,

R. KELLY REQUESTS TO HAVE STD CHARGES DROPPED: According to Complex, R.Kelly's lawyers has filed legal documents to have charges that claim he knowingly exposed two people to herpes thrown out. The singer's legal team has argued that herpes doesn't meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped. Thomas Farinella, a lawyer for Kelly, wrote, “To allow the government to move forward with those counts would be to allow a clear mischaracterization and interpretation of the application of the statute, considering the statute clearly does not incorporate herpes.” Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that hundreds of potential jurors appeared in the Brooklyn federal courthouse yesterday (August 9th), with twelve jurors and six alternates expected to be picked for the forthcoming trial.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jury Selected for R. Kelly’s New York Trial

After several legal delays, a jury has been selected for R. Kelly’s trial in Brooklyn federal court. After two days of jury selection, prosecutors and defense lawyers have settled on 12 jurors—seven men and five women—who will ultimately determine whether Kelly, 45, is guilty of leading a “criminal enterprise” consisting of his own employees to help him recruit women and young girls for his own sexual gratification for two decades. Opening statements for Kelly’s high-profile trial are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18. The jury will remain anonymous throughout the trial, which is expected to take several weeks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

R. Kelly’s Legal Team Requests Herpes Charges Dropped As Jury Selection Begins

The sex trafficking trial against R. Kelly, legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has summoned jurors in New York as the R&B singer faces several charges. According to the Associated Press, jury selection began Monday (Aug. 9). U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly vetted jurors by asking if they were able to keep an open mind, not be influenced by publicity, and presume Kelly innocent until proven guilty. Insider reported the 54-year-old’s legal team has requested the judge drop certain charges. Kelly’s attorneys said that prosecutors should not have charged the 12 Play singer with breaking New York law after he was accused of giving accusers...
RelationshipsDaily Beast

R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager: His Marriage to 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Was ‘Wrong’

R. Kelly’s former tour manager testified on Monday that the 1994 marriage between the Grammy-winning singer and “Princess of R&B” Aaliyah was “wrong.”. “It shouldn’t have happened. It was wrong,” Demetrius Smith, 65, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court at Kelly’s racketeering and sex crimes trial. “I shouldn’t be talking about Aaliyah, she’s not here.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

R. Kelly’s Marriage to Aaliyah Examined in NY Racketeering Trial

R. Kelly’s trial is underway in New York, and on day one, his illegal marriage to Aaliyah was highlighted. The New York Times reports Kelly was on hand in court on Wednesday, facing sexual abuse and federal racketeering charges. In Brooklyn Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez’s opening statements, she...
Celebritiesthesource.com

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Ask to Dismiss STD Charge From Forthcoming Trial

R. Kelly’s 2021 trial is close to being underway. While jury selection, R. Kelly’s lawyers have petitioned the courts to throw out charges that he knowingly exposed two people to herpes. TMZ received court documents that show the singer’s legal team has presented a statement that herpes does not meet...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Testifies Against Him

R. Kelly's former tour manager Demetrius Smith testified against him on Friday (August 20th), saying that R. Kelly thought Aaliyah was pregnant by him when she was 15 and that is why he married her. According to Billboard, he said on the stand, “He said, 'Don't call Barry, it's deeper...
CelebritiesChicago Public Radio

Criminal Trial Against Singer R. Kelly Trial Gets Underway

The first of R. Kelly’s two criminal trials gets underway in New York. Charges against the R&B singer include sex trafficking, kidnappring and forced labor. Reset talks to the journalist whose years of in-depth reporting exposed Kelly’s illicit behavior. GUEST: Jim DeRogatis, co-host of Sound Opinions, associate professor at Columbia...
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Sam Sylk Show Guest, Demetrius Smith Testifies About R. Kelly and Aaliyah

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Not long after after when ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ wrapped up on the television screen, people in Kelly’s camp made their way to the Sam Sylk Show airwaves. R. Kelly’s former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, sat down with the Sam Sylk Show to give some insight on what happened with R. Kelly and Aaliyah. Demetrius Smith gave affirmation that there was in fact a marriage, because he was there. Little did we know or Demetrius Smith know, that the prosecutors office must be a fan of the Sam Sylk Show because what our loyal listeners already heard has now been turned into testimony against R. Kelly in a New York court room.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Azriel Clary Is Set To Testify Against R. Kelly In Court

Azriel Clary is set to testify against R. Kelly despite what her family describes as alleged harassment to scare her. Clary’s father, Angelo, tells TMZ that his daughter made up her own mind to testify. As a result, they are victims of harassment at their jobs and online, including doxxing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy