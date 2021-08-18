Gov. Larry Hogan Calls For Vaccine Booster Shots To Be Made Available Immediately

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday called on the federal government to make COVID-19 vaccine boosters available to senior citizens and other vulnerable populations immediately.

Federal health officials announced Wednesday vaccinated Americans will need to get booster shots eight months after receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to maximize its protection against the virus.

CBS News reported that the Biden administration is prepared to begin offering the boosters the week of September 20, but Hogan said feds shouldn’t wait.

“Governors across the country have become increasingly frustrated with the confusing messaging and conflicting guidance from the White House and federal government agencies regarding booster shots for the wider population,” said Hogan. “Rather than wait until the fall, we believe that the federal government should make booster shots available immediately.”

The FDA last week approved the delivery of a third vaccine dose for the immunocompromised.

In preparation for the booster shots, the state launched a new antibody testing program for nursing home residents to determine their current levels of immunity.