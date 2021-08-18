Fort Smith school district to start COVID percentage reports Friday
The Fort Smith Public School District will start reporting COVID-19 related percentages on Aug. 20 on the district's COVID-19 updates page. The FSPS Percentages of COVID Positives and Close Contacts will be available on the district's website and will list staff and student positives, in addition to the total number of positives. It will also list the staff and student-close-contact numbers, in addition to the total number of total close contacts.www.swtimes.com
