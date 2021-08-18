Homicide suspect shot by police in Thornton dies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A homicide suspect wanted out of Northglenn who was shot by Thornton police late Wednesday morning has died.

Officers from the Northglenn Police Department said they tried to contact the homicide suspect near the intersection of Malley Drive and Highline Drive at around 11:30 a.m. when he fled northbound on Washington.

Thornton officers responded to assist before the vehicle came to rest on the side of the roadway at 136th Avenue at the Thorncreek Golf Course.

Police said the man “produced a firearm and shots were exchanged.” No officers were injured in the shooting, a police spokesperson said in a news release.

The man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect’s identity will be released following notification to family by the Adams’ County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigations Team, and per department police, the officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.