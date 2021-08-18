Cancel
Facing NIS 200b COVID-19 Cost, Bennett Implores Israelis: ‘Get Vaccinated!”

By Gil Tanenbaum / TPS
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Israeli public on television Wednesday night that if things do not change, Israel will face a NIS 200 billion ($62 billion) expense just to cover all of the damage caused by the coronavirus. Bennett urged everyone to “get vaccinated,” saying the cost to...

