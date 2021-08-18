City of Galveston implementing COVID-19 precautions amid surge in cases

The city of Galveston will be implementing COVID-19 precautions, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus in the area.

Now, Galveston is recommending that all employees wear masks when they are unable to socially distance themselves from others at work.

The following are some of the additional changes the city is making:

There will be no in-person meetings held between staff.

Meetings with more than two staff members should be held by phone or by Zoom.

Meetings with citizens will occur on a case-by-case basis, but all attempts should first be made to conduct business by phone or online. City travel for conferences is suspended unless approved by the City Manager's Office. Public is not allowed above the first floor of City Hall or beyond the front desk at the Public Works Building without permission from the leadership of those areas.



The city of Galveston reported that as of Tuesday, there were more than 5,000 active cases of COVID in Galveston County.

In addition to the COVID precautions, the city is also recommending all eligible employees and residents get the COVID vaccine.

To help vaccinate people, the city will hold a free COVID vaccination event on Friday. Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 1, on 823 26th Street.