City of Galveston implementing COVID-19 precautions amid surge in cases
The city of Galveston will be implementing COVID-19 precautions, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus in the area. Now, Galveston is recommending that all employees wear masks when they are unable to socially distance themselves from others at work. The following are some of the additional changes the city is making:
- There will be no in-person meetings held between staff.
- Meetings with more than two staff members should be held by phone or by Zoom.
- Meetings with citizens will occur on a case-by-case basis, but all attempts should first be made to conduct business by phone or online.
- City travel for conferences is suspended unless approved by the City Manager's Office.
- Public is not allowed above the first floor of City Hall or beyond the front desk at the Public Works Building without permission from the leadership of those areas.
