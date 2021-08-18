Cancel
NRF: Retail Sales Slowed in July Amid Rising Cases of Delta Variant

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports retail sales have decreased 1.1 percent in July over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis — not including automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants — and up 9.5 percent unadjusted year-over-year. Retail sales in July were worse than the Dow Jones’ prediction of a 0.3 percent decrease, according to CNBC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the delta variant is more than 98.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases currently in the United States.

