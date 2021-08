Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but according to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots rookie had the best preseason debut of the five. All players played last week as the NFL kicked off the preseason and when it came to PFF grades, Jones got the highest mark at 82.0. Zach Wilson was next at 78.8, followed by Justin Fields at 64.2, while Trevor Lawrence (58.5) and Trey Lance (49.0) closed it out among the group.