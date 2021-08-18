Fayetteville police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ in deadly daytime shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to a deadly shooting two weeks ago. On Aug. 5 around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Cool Spring Street. They found a 33-year-old man, identified as Van Cooper, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, a news release said at the time.www.cbs17.com
