Dean Guitars CEO Accuses Rita Haney of Trying to Incite "Death Threats" with "Slanderous" Comments in Dimebag Lawsuit

By Robert Pasbani
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Dimebag Darrell estate vs. Dean Guitars lawsuit is sure to get really messy. Yesterday, the estate of Dimebag Darrell, which is controlled by Rita Haney, his longtime companion, announced they were leaving Dean Guitars and suing the company. The CEO of Dean has now called these statements "slanderous." The...

Dean Guitars CEO Says Rita Haney’s “Desperate Attempt” is “Devoid of Reality”

The Dean Guitars vs. Estate of Dimebag legal scuffle is getting a bit snippy… and it’s only just begun. To recap: the estate of late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, led by his longtime girlfriend Rita Haney, is suing Dean Guitars, alleging that the company owes them money, filed trademarks that weren’t theirs, and has disrespected Dime’s legacy. Dean CEO and President, Evan Rubinson — who took over the company from his late father, Elliot Rubinson, several years back — issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, calling Haney’s demands and accusations “unrealistic” and her claims “baseless” and “without any merit.”
EntertainmentantiMUSIC

Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars

The estate of late legendary Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott have announced that they have filed a lawsuit against Dead Guitars over the term of an endorsement deal. Both sides have issued statements about the move. Dimebag's estate is led by his longtime girlfriend Rita Haney and she issued the...
Economymetalinsider.net

Dimebag vs Dean Guitars lawsuit update. “Baseless” says Dean

Dean Guitars has issued a statement in response to the lawsuit filed by the late “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott’s estate. In it, Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson said,. “We have always treated Dime and his brother Vinnie with the utmost respect and loyalty. We have enjoyed a long-standing, 17-year relationship with Dime and Vinnie, and continue that relationship with Vinnie’s estate on the ddrum side.
Trademarksguitar.com

Dean Guitars sued by Dimebag Darrell’s estate over body shape trademarks and breach of contract

The estate of Dimebag Darrell has announced the termination of the late Pantera guitarist’s posthumous endorsement deal with Dean Guitars, and has also filed a lawsuit against Dean’s parent company, Armadillo Enterprises, for allegedly breaching the terms of their contract. The suit also accuses the company of filing “unauthorised and fraudulent trademark registrations” pertaining to the Razorback and Stealth body shapes.
PoliticsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEAN GUITARS CEO Calls DIMEBAG Lawsuit 'Baseless, Without Any Merit And Not Grounded In Reality'

Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson has responded to the lawsuit filed against the company by the estate of late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. On Monday (August 16), Rita Haney, Dimebag's longtime girlfriend and trustee of his estate, announced that she was cutting ties with Dean Guitars after 17 years with the company. She also revealed that she had filed a lawsuit against Dean, alleging fraud, breach of written agreement and false endorsement, among other claims.
Economyjack1065.com

Dean Guitars CEO denies Rita Haney’s “Dimebag” Darrell claims as “baseless”

Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson has responded to the lawsuit filed by Rita Haney on behalf of late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott‘s estate. On Monday, Haney — Dime’s longtime partner and the trustee of his estate — sued Dean for fraud, breach of written agreement and false endorsement, among other counts, allegedly committed after their contract with the guitar brand had expired. She also accused Rubinson specifically of being “incredibly disrespectful and often times belligerent to the legacy” of Dimebag.
