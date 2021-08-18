Cancel
Squared Circle Pit #75 – WWE's MVP Talks His Love of Hardcore, Punk, & Metal; WWE SummerSlam

By Robert Pasbani
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very excited to have MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) enter the pit today to talk about his roundabout way of getting into punk, metal and hardcore bands. He talks about his favorite Metallica albums, his favorite era of Iron Maiden and the connection between heavy metal and pro wrestling, especially during the Attitude era. MVP talks about his goal of starting a hardcore band. MVP also shares an incredible story of the time he met Macho Man backstage at a Misfits concert.

