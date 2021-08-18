Summer Tech Internships Prepare Students for College and Careers
When José Vera was in middle school in Longmont, he learned about a way to earn a two-year college degree while simultaneously completing his high school diploma. “Our middle school guidance counselor brought up the P-TECH program at Skyline [High School], where I was going to attend, and it sounded pretty exciting to me to be able to get college exposure while in high school,” says José. He was also drawn to the technology elements of the program.blog.frontrange.edu
