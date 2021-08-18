Change in thinking can improve bladder control study says

According to a University of Michigan study, 30% to 50% of middle-aged women will experience some sort of bladder issue throughout their lifetime.

The problem worsens with age, but a professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and Medical School says a simple change in thinking can dramatically improve bladder control.

Whether your bladder leaks when you cough, sneeze, or enter your home, Janis Miller says conscious control over your bladder will help "[retrain it] to respond differently to common urge triggers."

"It doesn't mean that conscious control systems will solve everything for everybody, but why not try this do-no-harm approach first," the study says.

Miller also suggests performing well-timed pelvic floor contractions when the urge to urinate strikes. She says this can reduce or even solve the problem of poor bladder control.

Miller has 15-minute web tutorial that women can watch at home. The tutorial introduces skills and self-assessment tools that can help women develop healthy bladder control habits.