Maggiano’s Little Italy Enters Next Generation of Brand Legacy
Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm drives brand evolution work with popular Italian-American brand to revamp five restaurants. The popular Italian-American brand is looking to utilize the new prototype Harrison created to revamp five locations in Oakbrook and Skokie, Illinois, Plano, Texas, Tampa, Florida and Denver. Harrison will implement changes that reflect every touchpoint of the guest experience through branding and environment, interior and exterior redesign, restaurant layout, signage, furniture and décor.wylie.bubblelife.com
