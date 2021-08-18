Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Maggiano’s Little Italy Enters Next Generation of Brand Legacy

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm drives brand evolution work with popular Italian-American brand to revamp five restaurants. The popular Italian-American brand is looking to utilize the new prototype Harrison created to revamp five locations in Oakbrook and Skokie, Illinois, Plano, Texas, Tampa, Florida and Denver. Harrison will implement changes that reflect every touchpoint of the guest experience through branding and environment, interior and exterior redesign, restaurant layout, signage, furniture and décor.

wylie.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
City
Plano, TX
City
London, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Capone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Architecture#Architecture Design#Interior Design#Food Drink#Little Italy Enters#Working#Italian American#Brinker International#Chili#Grill Bar#Twitter#Maggianos Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

What's On The Menu: Nora's Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood

Nora's Restaurant is located in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood and specializes in authentic Italian food from all regions of Italy. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer welcome Nora's executive chef Patrick Kenny to the Fox 8 studio to learn more about the locally owned restaurant and find out more about What's On The Menu. https://noracleveland.com/
InternetAdWeek

Legacy Brands

How the ecommerce landscape changed drastically in 2021. It's the latest brand to jump into the red-hot resale market.
Retailveranda.com

Meet the Next Generation of Antiques Dealers

The kids, it turns out, are alright. Not only are the kids alright, they’re commandeering the antiques arena long gripped by their baby boomer predecessors. Since the 1970s, the dealers, collectors, and tastemakers ruling the realm of Chippendale and chinoiserie have done so unchallenged by any up-and-comers. Perhaps it was the siren call of flat-pack furniture and corporate-branded home design, but as the new millennium bloomed, the collecting world didn’t. Dealers grew older, shops grew fewer, and an inevitable cultural calcification set in around the edges. Now, though, a crop of blazing new talents under 40—some from a background in decorative arts, some from conservation and restoration, some from fashion and media—have entered the zone with fresh ardor for the old and unique, a passion for provenance, and digital acumen that has swapped the shop on the Upper East Side for the marketplace of Instagram.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: The Feast @ Little Italy by Anastasia Pantsios

“The Feast” in Little Italy is one of Cleveland’s oldest traditions, cheered for 122 years (but not last year!) Technically, it’s the Feast of the Assumption, celebrating the day that Mary was taken into heaven. That day, August 15, is celebrated by a special mass, led by the bishop, and a procession through the streets of the neighborhood featuring a Mary float and costumed participants representing regions in Italy, followed by anyone who wants to join them — and this year: mayoral candidates!!!! Dennis Kucinich was everywhere!
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Chili's Latest Brand, Maggiano's Italian Classics, Preps for Growth

Brinker International CEO Wyman Roberts hinted in January that once virtual concept It’s Just Wings was built out, Chili’s would look toward its next one. Months later, the wing brand launched takeout through both Google and its own native website. It’s Just Wings surpassed $170 million in the U.S. during the fiscal 2021 calendar (which ended in June), exceeding Brinker's original goal of $150 million. The brand first arrived in June 2020 at more than 1,000 restaurants simultaneously.
Food & DrinksL.A. Weekly

Who Will Be The Next Generation Of Chefs? We Found Them At The Little Kitchen Academy

Ten focused three- to five-year-olds are making Monet-inspired garden focaccia, washing and prepping produce and cleaning up after themselves during a two-hour cooking session. Once the kitchen is spotless and their yeasty creations have cooled off, they sit down at a communal table made from more than 33,000 recycled chopsticks from L.A. restaurants to discuss vegetables and how dough rises. This is the Little Kitchen Academy.
RestaurantsEater

Camino Riviera Makes Landing in Little Italy

Take refuge from the summer heat inside Camino Riviera, which brings a sultry slice of Mexico’s Riviera Maya to the northern end of Little Italy. A revamp of India Street fixture El Camino by SDCM (Waverly, Kettner Exchange), the space has been reconfigured for a renewed focus on dining. With 80 seats indoors and out, with lounge seating and a VIP dining cabana out on the patio, the restaurant and bar is currently open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but it’s planning to expand its days of operation and extend to brunch service soon.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

McKinney Export Rye Makes Its Debut in Dallas Proper This Week

Much-lauded McKinney restaurant Rye, known for its locally sourced eats and solid cocktail menu, will make its debut in Dallas proper this week. The restaurant is set to open its doors on Wednesday, August 25 at 1920 Greenville Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Laurel Tavern, according to a press release. The restaurant is a project of owner Tanner Agar, who just opened compelling new cocktail bar Apothecary next door to the space that Rye will occupy. At Rye, the dining room boasts seating for 60 diners, plus 40 seats on an outdoor patio.
FestivalPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bloomfield's Little Italy Days to return with food, bocce and safety in mind

Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield will once again be filled with Italian food, music and, of course, bocce. The 19th annual Little Italy Days returns after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. Known as the region’s largest heritage festival, it will take place this year from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.
Drinkscreativeboom.com

Maud's identity for a next-generation tea brand that hopes to fight youth suicide

Maud, whose clients include Coca-Cola and David Jones, was approached by UnLtd, a not-for-profit that helps young people living at risk in Australia. As nine people die each day by suicide – the leading cause of death of young people – UnLtd wanted to create a "product with purpose", a tea that would literally save lives. Maud was tasked with its identity, packaging and accompanying materials.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Hillstone restaurant vets to open new Southlake restaurant this fall

A group of former Hillstone and Houston’s restaurant chefs will open a branch of their popular wood-fired grill in Southlake this fall. John Nestor, Felipe Armenta and Virginia Dalbeck plan to open an outpost of their Cork & Pig Tavern in the Shops of Southlake, joining Mesero restaurant as new tenants in the tony shopping center anchored by a Central Market grocery store, a Bone Fish Grill and Coal Vines.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Pays Homage to its Lone Star State Roots With its Newest Limited Time Offering The Big Dill Burger and Texas Pecan Shake

Inspired by its home state, the “better burger” brand is unveiling Texas-sized flavors, featuring southern-style fried pickles, available August 23rd through October 31st. “MOOYAH is Texas-born and based, and we wanted to pay homage to our roots with flavors that Texas is known for,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’s VP of Brand. “We wanted to give Guests the opportunity to experience a true taste of Texas all over the country.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Meet Granta’s Next Generation of Important Spanish Novelists

“Spanish allows one to experience how a single language is like a living organism, in constant transformation,” said Valerie Miles. And she’s in a good position to illustrate that—Miles is the guest editor for Granta’s 155th issue, The Best of Young Spanish-Language Novelists. She’s also a co-founder of Spanish Granta.
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Unvaccinated Guest Policy

In a letter to guests booked on upcoming sailings, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is adjusting its policy regarding unvaccinated guests sailing from Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. When The New Policy Goes Into Effect. On the plus side, the changes about to be put into effect will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy