Maggiano’s Little Italy Enters Next Generation of Brand Legacy

The kids, it turns out, are alright. Not only are the kids alright, they’re commandeering the antiques arena long gripped by their baby boomer predecessors. Since the 1970s, the dealers, collectors, and tastemakers ruling the realm of Chippendale and chinoiserie have done so unchallenged by any up-and-comers. Perhaps it was the siren call of flat-pack furniture and corporate-branded home design, but as the new millennium bloomed, the collecting world didn’t. Dealers grew older, shops grew fewer, and an inevitable cultural calcification set in around the edges. Now, though, a crop of blazing new talents under 40—some from a background in decorative arts, some from conservation and restoration, some from fashion and media—have entered the zone with fresh ardor for the old and unique, a passion for provenance, and digital acumen that has swapped the shop on the Upper East Side for the marketplace of Instagram.