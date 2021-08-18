Old Navy taps Aidy Bryant to star in its "BODEQUALITY TV" ad campaign

Things are getting intense as Bachelor Nation wonders and speculate who will be named as the next Bachelor. Reality Steve came forward and said he’s heard that the new lead will be Greg Grippo. Of course, fans know Greg from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans accused Greg of “gaslighting” her when he ultimately up and left the show. Katie herself even threw that term around and let him have it on After The Final Rose. Steve seemed fairly certain Greg would be the new lead. In fact, he said he would be very surprised if he wasn’t The Bachelor. Now, reports are flying around that one of Greg’s family members responded to Steve. What is going on?