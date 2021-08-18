Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Old Navy taps Aidy Bryant to star in its "BODEQUALITY TV" ad campaign

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The SNL and Shrill star is helping promote Old Navy's multiple-sized clothing in a diverse ad campaign that marks a "milestone" for the Old Navy brand.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Navy#Ad Campaign#Snl#Taps#Bodequality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing. The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Greg Grippo Family Reportedly Replies To Reality Steve About ‘The Bachelor’

Things are getting intense as Bachelor Nation wonders and speculate who will be named as the next Bachelor. Reality Steve came forward and said he’s heard that the new lead will be Greg Grippo. Of course, fans know Greg from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans accused Greg of “gaslighting” her when he ultimately up and left the show. Katie herself even threw that term around and let him have it on After The Final Rose. Steve seemed fairly certain Greg would be the new lead. In fact, he said he would be very surprised if he wasn’t The Bachelor. Now, reports are flying around that one of Greg’s family members responded to Steve. What is going on?
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy