Originally Posted On: https://duncanfamilylaw.com/10-signs-that-its-time-to-file-for-divorce/. Every marriage has its ups and downs. It will always require work, and it will never be smooth sailing “til death do you part.” But sometimes, there comes the point when the work outweighs the rewards, and the thought of staying in your marriage is terrifying. If this is where you’re at, you may be wondering whether it’s time for you to go ahead and ask your divorce attorney to file those divorce papers. In that case, here are 10 signs you should consider.