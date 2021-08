Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester are looking to progress again in 2021/22 and not bask in the glory of last season’s FA Cup heroics.The Foxes gained compensation for missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign for the second year running by lifting the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.Ahead of the new season, Rodgers is keen for his squad to look forward to the new challenges ahead rather than continue to reflect on what has already happened.“You can’t lock yourself into the...