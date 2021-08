Since restarting his stadium tour in July, Garth Brooks has played to more than 300,000 fans in five cities. Now, citing “a new wave of the Covid-19 virus spreading across the nation,” Brooks has canceled dates in the next five cities. In a statement, the country superstar called it a “very difficult decision,” saying he would issue refunds on roughly 350,000 tickets. No action is required by ticket holders to obtain a refund, said a statement on the artist’s website. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic...