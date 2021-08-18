Cancel
Rowland, NC

Rowland police search for man wanted in Dollar General break-in

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 8 days ago
The Rowland Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying this person caught on surveillance video Tuesday while breaking in to a Dollar General store. To report the person’s identity or whereabouts, contact the police department at 910-422-3311. Courtesy photos | Rowland Police Department

ROWLAND — The Rowland Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying a person caught on surveillance footage while robbing a Dollar General store.

The break-in occurred about 6:06 a.m. Tuesday at the store located at 301 North Bond St., according to the Rowland Police Department.

All information leading to the identity of the person will remain confidential, according to RPD.

To report the person’s identity or whereabouts, contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
