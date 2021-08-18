Cancel
Football

Carrie Underwood's new NBC Sunday Night Football opening features The Mandalorian technology

Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Underwood will appear at a virtual football tailgate for the “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night" opening that was filmed at a Lucasfilm Industrial Light & Magic sound stage. The shoot used virtual technology recently utilized in The Mandalorian. The technology will allow NBC to update the opening credits each week.

Carrie Underwood
