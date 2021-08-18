Former manager at facility charged with stealing from residents with special needs, police said
A former manager at a home for residents with special needs has been charged with stealing about $50,000 from the accounts of 11 victims, Suffolk police said Wednesday. Police said Financial Crimes Unit detectives began an investigation in January after administrators at the Maryhaven Center of Hope discovered "an employee was stealing money" from the personal accounts of residents at the center on North Ocean Avenue in Medford. That investigation culminated with the arrest Tuesday of Jazzame Paranzino, 29, of Lafayette Drive in Shirley.www.newsday.com
