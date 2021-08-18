Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas health officials report 62 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday

By Sherman Smith
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago

TOPEKA — Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, says the low rate of vaccination from COVID-19 and a lack of social distancing or wearing a face covering has allowed the delta variant to bring “so much of this country to its knees.”

And this is only the beginning, he says.

Kansas health officials on Wednesday reported 62 more deaths from the virus, along with 98 hospitalizations and 3,006 new cases, in the past two days. Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment show emergency room visits associated with COVID-19 have spiked from mid-June levels, and just 29% of intensive care unit beds are available statewide. As of Tuesday, 27 children were hospitalized for COVID-19.

The numbers of deaths and hospitalizations are trending well above where they were a year ago, and rapidly approaching the peaks from last winter. The highly contagious delta variant is behind the extraordinary damage.

Stites, speaking at a daily news briefing, said Kansas is just starting to see the impact of delta, in part because it will take some time for the virus to ripple through the school system.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating 54 patients for COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, including 16 in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators. Of the 54 total patients, 11 are vaccinated.

“We’re all tired of COVID,” he said, “but you’ve got to look in our nursing staff’s eyes, especially on the COVID units, and you’re going to see much more than you’re tired of COVID. You’re going to see a little bit of anger, a little bit of despair, and just a whole lot of, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening now?’ And that’s because, as a nation, we have failed to address this crisis in the way we should, and it is costing people their lives.”

Just 55.3% of eligible Kansans are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are free, widely available, safe and effective.

Federal health officials on Wednesday said booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be available starting Sept. 20, based on when a person became fully vaccinated. In Kansas, the additional dose is already available for those who are immunocompromised.

“The FDA’s decision to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will go further in preventing severe illness and death for many Americans,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall. “I urge all seniors and folks with underlying health conditions to consider getting this booster shot, but as always, please consult with your doctor to determine if a booster shot is right for you.”

Federal regulators have granted emergency use authorization for the vaccines, with full approval expected by the end of September.

“Looking forward, I urge the FDA to remain committed to the expedited review of all available COVID-19 vaccines,” Marshall said. “With full FDA approval, health care providers will be able to better serve their patients in discussing the benefits of the vaccine, resulting in more shots in arms and our country defeating this virus sooner rather than later.”

KDHE also reported current outbreaks of COVID-19 at seven long-term care facilities, three group living facilities, and four child care centers in Kansas. The largest of those outbreaks is at the Kansas Neurological Institute, where there have been 21 recent cases.

Seventeen cases have been connected to Dodge City Days events in the past two weeks.

The Butler County Jail has the largest current outbreak, with 33 new cases in the past 14 days. There have been 11 new cases in that time at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Other outbreak locations include Dyamax Inc. in Wamego (19), Envision in Wichita (7), Noahs Arkacademy in Independence (7), and the Wendy’s in Newton (5).

The post Kansas health officials report 62 deaths from COVID-19 since Monday appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

466
Followers
536
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Topeka, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fda Approval#Covid#Kansans#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Americans#Kdhe#The Butler County Jail#Dyamax Inc#Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas officials renew push for COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer

TOPEKA — Kansas health secretary Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly say formal approval of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine removes a hurdle for defeating the latest surge of COVID-19 in Kansas. The rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant has killed hundreds of Kansans and sickened thousands more in recent weeks. On […] The post Kansas officials renew push for COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Criminal justice panel explores racial dynamics of traffic stops, gang lists in Kansas

TOPEKA — A Kansas criminal justice reform panel is highlighting the dynamic between communities of color and law enforcement during traffic stops as an area in need of immediate attention from lawmakers. Several members of the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission subcommittee on race and the criminal justice system said last week that while traffic […] The post Criminal justice panel explores racial dynamics of traffic stops, gang lists in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Public HealthPosted by
Kansas Reflector

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, now known as ‘Comirnaty’

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has its first fully approved vaccine against COVID-19, with federal health officials announcing Monday the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine. The green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move Pfizer’s vaccine from emergency use to full approval is a milestone in the national pandemic response, and one that […] The post FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, now known as ‘Comirnaty’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Work to repurpose wind turbine blades spotlights Kansas as green economy leader

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. I remember the first time I saw a wind turbine. […] The post Work to repurpose wind turbine blades spotlights Kansas as green economy leader appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Judge orders Kansas to pay nearly $2.3 million in legal fees and expenses in child welfare lawsuit

TOPEKA — Kansas must pay nearly $2.3 million in attorney fees and expenses to the groups that filed a lawsuit regarding problems with the state’s foster care system, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Parties involved in the lawsuit reached a settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in January but continued to fight over […] The post Judge orders Kansas to pay nearly $2.3 million in legal fees and expenses in child welfare lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

On the frontier, trains brought progress. They still do.

When the first passenger train to Wichita arrived the night of Thursday, May 16, 1872, it seemed the entire town had waited up to meet it. Rolling up to the wooden depot on Douglas, the steam train and its 44 occupants were met by a cowboy brass band. Jubilation is not a strong enough word […] The post On the frontier, trains brought progress. They still do. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Want to make Kansas a better place? As opinion editor, that means raising voices for change

Kansas is for all of us. This singular place, where so many Kansas Reflector readers and contributors live, is our home. We have every right to raise our voices and ask for a better, more tolerant, more just state. For many of us, doing so isn’t just a right. It’s an obligation. We’re often told […] The post Want to make Kansas a better place? As opinion editor, that means raising voices for change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Health ServicesPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Biden mandates nursing homes require COVID vaccine or lose Medicare, Medicaid funds

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes will be required to ensure their staffers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars, the Biden administration announced Wednesday in a major move on vaccinations as the Delta variant sweeps many states. Under the new nursing home policy, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services […] The post Biden mandates nursing homes require COVID vaccine or lose Medicare, Medicaid funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Public HealthPosted by
Kansas Reflector

COVID-19 booster shots to roll out starting next month

WASHINGTON — Top U.S. health officials announced a plan Wednesday to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans starting Sept. 20, with the scheduling of the additional shot to be based on when a person was fully vaccinated.  The new round of jabs will be extended to those who received the two-dose vaccine from either […] The post COVID-19 booster shots to roll out starting next month appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SciencePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: Honesty vs. ignorance with COVID, plus redistricting and school censorship

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. To start this week’s audio recap, let’s do a comparison of two COVID-focused podcasts. On one podcast, we have Joseph LeMaster, the Johnson County […] The post Audio Astra: Honesty vs. ignorance with COVID, plus redistricting and school censorship appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KidsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Children are dying for Republican ‘freedom’

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Trish Zornio is a scientist and lecturer in behavioral neuroscience and research methodology at the University of Colorado Denver. Apparently, the bodies of sick or dead […] The post Children are dying for Republican ‘freedom’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Posted by
Kansas Reflector

AARP calls for vaccine mandates as COVID reenters Kansas, Missouri nursing homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With cases on the rise among both residents and staff, the nation’s leading advocacy group for the retirees is calling on nursing homes to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. The number of COVID-19 cases reported each week in Kansas and Missouri nursing homes is rising again for the first time in months. Missouri, […] The post AARP calls for vaccine mandates as COVID reenters Kansas, Missouri nursing homes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas, Missouri lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several years of continual gains, Kansas and Missouri lost more than 7,200 combined clean energy jobs last year — primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  A report published last week by E2 and the Clean Energy Trust found that the Midwest, home to nearly one-quarter of the nation’s clean energy […] The post Kansas, Missouri lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

COVID-19 is killing more Kansans now than a year ago

TOPEKA — More Kansans are dying from COVID-19 now than they were a year ago, as new cases continue to escalate and the vaccine rate remains flat. The Kansas Department for Health and Environment on Friday reported 28 more residents have died from COVID-19 since the agency updated numbers on Wednesday. There were also 2,991 […] The post COVID-19 is killing more Kansans now than a year ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy