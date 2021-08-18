New Ace Combat Game Confirmed, New Developer Involved

Former music video game developers have launched a new piece of software called ToneStone, giving you the power to make any music. The compnay was founded by former Harmonix chief creative officer Greg LoPiccolo and game industry veteran of Valve and Amazon Games Tom Leonard, who are launching this new piece of software that will allow anyne to make music without having any real training. You can make your own music, remix other people's songs, play around with a unique kind of music track that will allow you to pretty much do whatever you'd like. Right now, ToneStone is currently in private beta. However, early adopters can sign up here to try out the very early stages of the platform. You can also read more about it below and check out a video about it to see what it can do as we wai tto find out when it will launch.