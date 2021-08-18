Cancel
New Ace Combat Game Confirmed, New Developer Involved

By George Yang
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new entry in the Ace Combat franchise has been confirmed by Bandai Namco. During a 25th-anniversary retrospective live stream, series producer Kazutoki Kono spoke more about the new game. Translated by Gematsu, Kono explains, "We've started work on a new project in the Ace Combat series. Project Aces staff...

