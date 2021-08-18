COVID-19 Numbers: Record high 644 new cases, 3 deaths reported Wednesday in Southeast Texas

Here's a look at new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Texas recently.

All eight Southeast Texas counties... (Aug 18, 2021)

NEW CASES: 644

644 NEWLY REPORTED FATALITIES: 3

3 HOSPITALIZATIONS: 240 (Jefferson County only)

A record high of newly reported COVID-19 cases was set Wednesday, August 18, 2021 when the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 644 new cases in Southeast Texas.

Chambers County topped the count Wednesday with 278 new cases reported while Jefferson County followed with 189 newly reported cases.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021, marked the previous record high number of new cases reported in Southeast Texas since the pandemic began with 567 new cases reported by the state.

On July 8, 2020, 497 new cases were reported and on December 8, 2020, 484 new cases were reported in the region.

Covid-19 beds in use in Jefferson County Hospitals reached a pandemic record high of 211 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 according to data compiled from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council

12News is keeping track of positive cases in eight Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, and Tyler Counties.

Cases numbers are supplied by the Texas Department of State Health Services daily and come from various labs and public health departments across Southeast Texas.

Fatalities are back dated by the state to the date on each death certificate and therefore any newly reported deaths may have actually occurred up to several weeks prior but are just now being added to state numbers.

Aug 18, 2021

CHAMBERS New: 278 New Fatalities: 0

HARDIN New: 0 New Fatalities: 0

JASPER New: 16 New Fatalities: 0

JEFFERSON New: 189 New Fatalities: 2

LIBERTY New: 72 New Fatalities: 1

NEWTON New: 3 New Fatalities: 0

ORANGE New: 65 New Fatalities: 0

TYLER New: 21 New Fatalities: 0



You can follow along with the same data we use by visiting the Texas Department of State Health Services website just like we do.

The data we look at daily are found in these reports...

MORE | Texas DSHS COVID-19 dashboard

We also are keeping an eye on COVID-19 in jails, state and federal prisons in Southeast Texas though we don't always report on it unless we notice a spike in cases.

Here's where to find that data...

If you're looking for data on vaccines you can find it HERE on the dashboard kept up by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Until recently we were able to track COVID-19 in county jails via information from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards but they have stopped making that data available. We are working to find out why and if and when they will make it public again.

There are five Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units in Southeast Texas. Numbers for the Gist, LeBlanc and Stiles Units in Jefferson County, the Goodman Unit in Jasper County and the Lewis Unit in Tyler County are not included in our graphs.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold . Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk