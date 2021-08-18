How to expand your PS5 storage

One of the most-touted features of the PS5's DualSense controller is haptic feedback. The technology allows for the vibration effects and trigger resistance to be adjusted by games to create a more immersive experience--such as gentle rumbling when a train passes by, or making the L2 and R2 triggers harder to push all the way down when you're in a big struggle. Some of the best PS5 games are good showcases of how haptic feedback can enhance your gaming experience. However, not all PS5 games use the controller's capability for haptic feedback particularly well, and some players simply find the rumbling controller or trigger resistance to be distracting or uncomfortable. Fortunately, there is an easy way to turn off DualSense haptics or dial down the intensity, allowing you to adjust the feature to fit your personal preferences.