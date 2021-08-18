Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Afghanistan's currency crumbles to record lows

By By Matt Egan, CNN Business
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan's currency has tumbled to record lows this week as the Taliban seizes control of the impoverished nation and a shortage of US dollars sets off panic. The afghani traded to 86 per US dollar on Wednesday, down sharply from about 80 a week ago, according to Refinitiv. The currency...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Us Treasuries#Imf#Taliban#The World Bank#The Eurasia Group#Fx#State#Cnn#Gop#Treasury#The Treasury Department#Bannockburn Global Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
POTUSTelegraph

Biden confuses Afghan people with the country’s currency

Joe Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes haunted the US president again after he referred to Afghans as “Afghanis” – the country’s currency. The slip was noticed by Idrees Ali, a Pentagon correspondent with the Reuters news agency. He voiced his irritation on Twitter - see below. Others joined in, with...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
EconomyBakersfield Californian

Taliban name obscure official as central bank chief with crisis looming

The Taliban appointed an obscure official as acting central bank governor as signs emerge of a financial crunch in Afghanistan, with ATMs running out of cash and prices of essential goods spiraling. Mohammad Idris, who headed the Taliban’s economic commission, will “address the looming banking issues and the problems of...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S. Food and Drug...
EconomyMiami Herald

With no dollars coming in, Afghanistan faces an economic cataclysm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — With the Taliban cementing its grip over Afghanistan, the country faces an economic cataclysm as world powers and international financial institutions move to withhold or freeze billions of dollars in assets and aid from a government run by a pariah movement. The militant group’s blitz...
Economymadison

Bobby Ghosh: What will the Taliban do with a $22 billion economy?

No sooner had the Taliban taken Kabul than questions began to be asked about how they would manage Afghanistan’s economy. Do the insurgents-turned-rulers have the skills to run, say, a modern finance ministry and central bank? Will foreign donors trust them with aid? Can they do business with investors interested in the country’s mineral wealth?
EconomyArkansas Online

Afghanistan facing economic crisis as Taliban take over

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- With the Taliban cementing its grip over Afghanistan, the country faces an economic cataclysm as world powers and international financial institutions move to withhold or freeze billions of dollars in assets and aid from a government run by a pariah movement. The militant group's blitz...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop, Brazil real pulls away from session lows

* Brazil tax reform unlikely to pass, lawmaker says * Citi sees Brazil's real trading at 5.32 by year-end * Mexican, Colombian peso hit by tumbling oil prices * Peruvian sol up as Las Bambas mine roadblock lifted (Adds analyst comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar retained its strength following U.S. Federal Reserve minutes that suggested stimulus tapering may start this year, while Brazil's real eased away from session lows. The real hit more than three-month lows earlier in the session, and was last trading at 5.4177 to the dollar, with gathering political and fiscal headwinds weighing on the currency. The deputy speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Marcelo Ramos, said an income tax proposal that would introduce a 20% tax on company dividends is unlikely to pass. Ramos also noted the apparent abandonment of fiscal austerity policies in the country due to President Jair Bolsonaro's focus on increasing spending to win re-election next year as his popularity tumbles. "The likelihood of passing a bill with a decrease of tax collection is increasing," strategists at Citi said. They also noted rising power generation costs on top of already-existing fiscal risks related to the increase of boosted cash-transfer social programs. These could impact inflation as growth expectations, they said. But they see the real trading at 5.32 per dollar by year-end on rising commodity prices and a weak currency resulting in a robust trade surplus in 2021. Brazil stocks rose 0.6%, snapping a three-day losing streak after hitting near five-month lows earlier in the session. Brazilian prosecutors asked a bankruptcy court on Wednesday to compel miners Vale and BHP Group to fully pay off their Samarco joint venture's 50.7 billion reais ($9.47 billion) debt. Oil major Petrobras weakened 0.7% following a decline in crude prices. This also saw currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia drop around 0.7% and 0.3% respectively. Mexico created a new debt instrument known as "Bonde F," a development bond, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Wednesday. Mexican stocks were set for their worst session in three weeks, while MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit April lows as stocks were knocked by growth and U.S. stimulus tapering worries. "The latest tumble in emerging market (EM) equities, following the tapering discussion in yesterday's FOMC minutes, adds to what has been a relatively poor year for them so far," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics. "We don't expect EM equities, as a whole, to rack up big gains over the next few years thanks in part to the spillovers of lower growth in China," Mathews added. Peru's sol bucked the gloom, rising 0.3% as residents near the Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes lifted the blockade of a road used to transport the red metal after receiving overtures from President Pedro Castillo's new government. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1547 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1231.48 -2.39 MSCI LatAm 2357.41 -2.03 Brazil Bovespa 117360.32 0.62 Mexico IPC 51164.41 -1.58 Chile IPSA 4310.20 -0.73 Argentina MerVal 66143.14 -1.418 Colombia COLCAP 1325.52 -0.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4182 -0.83 Mexico peso 20.1710 -0.64 Chile peso 786.5 0.08 Colombia peso 3867 -0.50 Peru sol 4.0937 -0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2800 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 1.96 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)

Comments / 0

Community Policy