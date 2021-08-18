What are AirTags?
Remember the time when you were wishing you had a way of tracking your keys or wallet? If you constantly struggle to find your small personal items, then Apple has some good news for you. The company has recently released their brand new product called Apple AirTag. But what are AirTags you may wonder? It’s a small device that will allow you to see where your valuable objects are at any time - read on to find everything you need to know about the most recent Apple gadget!ccm.net
