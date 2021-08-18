How the Phillies can fix a Fledgling Alec Bohm

In this week’s edition of Is it Legit, let’s consider what to make of a breakout pitcher and an underperforming hitter in the season’s final weeks. In 10 starts since May 11, Logan Webb has gone 5-0, and has posted an outstanding 1.53 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 53 innings. His xFIP (2.68) says he’s largely earned his success during this stretch. This surprising performance begs the age-old questions: What’s been driving his success and is it sustainable? Our own Nick Pollack and Luke Hooper from FanGraphs have both done great work looking into the details of Webb’s breakout. Hooper attributes Webb’s success largely to his sinker. Webb has added a whopping four inches of drop to his sinker this season, giving it the best vertical movement in the game of baseball. Nick gushes about how the pitch gets incredible late movement, as well he should. With a whopping 62.9% zone rate, Webb’s sinker has delivered outstanding results, limiting batters to a 36.9% hard hit rate and generating ground balls 69% of the time. While the sinker doesn’t generate much swing-and-miss (only a 5.4% swinging strike rate), it’s limited hard contact beautifully, and it closely mirrors the spin of his slider, which has been a lethal strikeout pitch for him (46.0% whiff rate and 30.9% put-away rate).