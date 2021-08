Many government organizations in California recently acquired Microsoft 365 GCC G5 licensing for the advanced security and compliance benefits. However, one of the most popular tools for nontechnical business users is Power BI. Power BI is the business intelligence platform with tools for aggregating, analyzing, visualizing, and sharing data. If your end-users are not already clamoring for Power BI, they likely soon will be. How do you prepare your organization for the potential tsunami of requests?