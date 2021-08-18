Crush 40’s lead singer hints the band is involved in Sonic Movie 2
The lead singer of the Japanese-American hard rock band Crush 40, who have created the music for Sonic the Hedgehog games, has teased that they could be at the helm of the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The next movie, which will feature Idris Elba as the mighty Knuckles, is scheduled for release on 8th April 2022. The lead singer of the band, Johnny Gioeli, asks fans to stay tuned regarding whether the band is involved in the new Sonic movie in the tweet published today.mynintendonews.com
