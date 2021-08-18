Crush 40’s lead singer hints the band is involved in Sonic Movie 2

The Eternals movie is coming to theaters on November 5th from Marvel Studios, and Marvel Comics is hoping to cash in by having an interesting new story arc begin in that month's issue of the Eternals comic book series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić. To that end, it seems that Thanos will become the leader of the Eternals, and Eternals #7 will reveal the how and why, though we presume he first secured the Republican nomination by giving his opponents funny nicknames and then nobody took his candidacy seriously enough to do anything about it until it was too late. Just a guess, of course. Check out the solicitation for Eternals #7 below, and peruse through Marvel's full monthly solicitations for November 2021 right here.