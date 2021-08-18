Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Crush 40’s lead singer hints the band is involved in Sonic Movie 2

My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead singer of the Japanese-American hard rock band Crush 40, who have created the music for Sonic the Hedgehog games, has teased that they could be at the helm of the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The next movie, which will feature Idris Elba as the mighty Knuckles, is scheduled for release on 8th April 2022. The lead singer of the band, Johnny Gioeli, asks fans to stay tuned regarding whether the band is involved in the new Sonic movie in the tweet published today.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gioeli
Person
Idris Elba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Sonic The Hedgehog#Rock Band#Crush 40#Sonic Movie#Japanese American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Thanos to Lead a Major Marvel Movie Team This November

The Eternals movie is coming to theaters on November 5th from Marvel Studios, and Marvel Comics is hoping to cash in by having an interesting new story arc begin in that month's issue of the Eternals comic book series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić. To that end, it seems that Thanos will become the leader of the Eternals, and Eternals #7 will reveal the how and why, though we presume he first secured the Republican nomination by giving his opponents funny nicknames and then nobody took his candidacy seriously enough to do anything about it until it was too late. Just a guess, of course. Check out the solicitation for Eternals #7 below, and peruse through Marvel's full monthly solicitations for November 2021 right here.
Los Angeles, CAsoultracks.com

Former Color Me Badd lead singer sells band trademark

(PRESS RELEASE - LOS ANGELES, CA) August 23, 2021 -- Now in his third year of sobriety, Bryan Abrams, former lead singer and frontman of the multi-platinum, award-winning, Billboard chart-topping iconic 90’s R&B/Pop crossover group Color Me Badd, formally announced today that he has reached an undisclosed settlement with his former bandmate to sell the CMB trademark. Abrams effectively left the group in 2020, but stayed focused on his recovery and will now embark on a long-awaited solo career. Abrams has turned his focus toward empowering others to get healthy and to bring awareness to the injustices within substance use and mental health treatment through his music.
Moviestotalgamingnetwork.com

Idris Elba is Knuckles in new Sonic Movie

Idris Elba will take on his most challenging role yet: A red echidna. That's right, Elba is playing the role of Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel (presumably Sonic the Hedgehog 2) that is slated to arrive in 2022. The Hollywood star tweeted out the announcement today.
MoviesPopculture

Idris Elba Playing Major 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Character in Movie Sequel

Idris Elba has revealed that he'll be playing a major Sonic the Hedgehog character in the upcoming movie sequel. The actor took to Instagram, to share an image from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, showing a white glove making a fist, with two small spikes at the end. A hairy red arm can just be seen at the top, coming out of the glove. Elba confirmed in the post caption that he will be voicing Knuckles, a hedgehog similar to Sonic who is sometimes and friend and sometimes a foe.
MoviesTom's Guide

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie release date, cast and more

One Sonic movie wasn't enough: we're getting a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. And after we got confirmation that one of Sonic's best friends will be appearing in the film, we just got a huge reason to get excited about the movie with casting news we did not see coming.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Netflix Unveils Fall Movie Slate: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ & More

Netflix is gearing up for some big movie premieres over the next few months and we now have a peek at the schedule. Whether you’re looking for drama, comedy, or family fare, there’s something for everyone this fall, and while many of these flicks will stop in theaters before arriving on Netflix, there will be plenty of time to watch from the comfort of home. Among some of the noteworthy titles to look forward to are The Harder They Fall, an all-Black western featuring Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors, as well as tick, tick…BOOM! from Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.
Moviesmspoweruser.com

Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has its Knuckles

After the surprising success of the first movie, the sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog is in full swing, and Idris Elba has been cast as Knuckles. Idris Elba, known most recently for playing Bloodsport in James Gunn’s recent The Suicide Squad movie, announced this role on Twitter by showing a picture of Knuckles’ knuckles alongside the caption “knock, knock….”
MoviesDeadline

‘Spin’: Avantika Impresses Crush With Music Taste In Clip For Disney Channel Movie

EXCLUSIVE: A new jam brings a couple of music-lovers together in an exclusive clip for Manjari Makijany’s Disney Channel movie Spin. On Wednesday Disney Channel exclusively revealed to Deadline a clip from the upcoming DJ film starring Avantika as 15-year-old Rhea Kumar. Written by Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan, Spin follows Rhea, an Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Rhea’s life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family. However, everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.
MusicNintendo Life

Sonic The Hedgehog Singer Tony Harnell Teases Possible Return

He might have even worked on a Sonic song recently... According to a story over on the fansite Sonic Stadium, Tony Harnell may be working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog song. Harnell is an American rock singer - best known for his work with TNT and Skid Row. Sonic fans most commonly associate him with the songs 'It Doesn't Matter' and 'Escape from the City' (feat. Ted Poley) during the Sonic Adventure era, but he's also worked on many other Sonic games, too.
WWE411mania.com

Saliva Lead Singer Says Band Re-Recorded Batista’s Theme Song

The lead singer for Saliva revealed in a new interview that they re-recorded Batista’s WWE theme song a couple of years ago, though it hasn’t been released. Bobby Amaru spoke with Reel Talker and during the interview they discussed their connection with wrestling, including their work with WWE. Saliva recorded “I Awalk Alone,” which WWE used as Batista’s entrance theme for years. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
ComicsComicBook

Free! Movie Hits Snag Thanks to One Band's Hiatus

The release of Free!'s new final two-part movie has hit an unexpected snag in production due to one band's hiatus! Earlier this month the lead singer of OLDCODEX and voice of Makoto Tachibana, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, had announced that he was going on hiatus from the entertainment industry due to health concerns. This unfortunately means that the release of the first full trailer for Free's two-part final film event, The Final Stroke, has been delayed as well as it was made with a theme song from OLDCODEX that had been scheduled for a release on September 15th before the hiatus changed these plans.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

SEGA shares concept artwork from Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Part 1

SEGA has shared some fantastic new concept art from the recently released Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Part 1 animation, which is available to watch now on YouTube. Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Part 2 will be coming at a later date. The animation is part of the Sonic 30th anniversary celebrations which include the upcoming remake of Sonic Colors Ultimate which is heading to the Nintendo Switch on.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon 25: Blue EP featuring remixes by ZHU out today, plus new collaboration details

The Pokémon Company International and Universal Music Group announced the global availability of Pokémon 25: The Blue EP featuring remixes by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist ZHU. Following the recent release of Pokémon 25: The Red EP, this new release includes remixes of songs by Vince Staples, Mabel, and Cyn. Additional details about these artists’ collaboration with Pokémon as part of the P25 Music program were also announced including an upcoming merchandise collection from ZHU and an “Evolution of a Song” behind-the-scenes video series.
Musicblackchronicle.com

Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Pushed Back To 2022

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had a hold on the community at large with “Leave The Door Open” in March 2021 and “Skate” in July. As loud as fans called for the duo to release the album, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Silk Sonic revealed their album An Evening With Silk Sonic had been pushed back to January 2022.
Movieshot967.fm

14 Soul-Crushing Moments from Kids’ Movies

Throughout history, children’s movies have included scenes that test the boundaries of what children can . . . and SHOULD . . . be asked to handle emotionally. Here are 14 clear examples:. 1. “The Iron Giant” (1999): The Iron Giant sacrifices himself to save a town from a nuclear...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Crush 40 Guitarist Jun Senoue Talks The Band's Creation And The Evolution Of Sonic Music

The early Sonic games were renowned for their music, so when the sound changed from its more traditional video game-style fare as heard on Genesis and Sega CD to the hard rock music that floods the soundtracks of modern Sonic games, it was a big risk. However, Sega was able to effectively usher in the modern era of Sonic music thanks in large part to Crush 40, a band fronted by vocalist Johnny Gioeli and guitarist Jun Senoue. Gioeli, a longtime rock veteran, has fronted several bands including Hardline and Axel Rudi Pell, while Senoue began working on Sega's sound team on games like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sega Rally 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy