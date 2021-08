It’s the Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons this Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. This week’s game will also be available for live stream on Peacock. The Cleveland Browns are 2-0 in the pre-season, with the team’s most recent 17-13 victory coming over the New York Giants last Sunday afternoon. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rested quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, and the majority of the team’s starters for the second consecutive week. QB Case Keenum and WR KhaDarel Hodge led the team in Sunday’s win. Hodge recorded two receptions for 21 yards and registered a special team’s tackle.