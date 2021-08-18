Driftwood Baking’s founder wants to keep things small

Deirdre Feeley of Driftwood Baking has always had a fondness for California: When brainstorming names for her pastry pop-up, she thought back to the coast of her home in Northern California, realizing that driftwood not only represented her origins and her mission to let seasonal produce guide her pastries. “In baking with California’s seasons and bounty, ‘Driftwood’ feels fitting,” Feeley — who speaks in passionate and poetic bursts when it comes to her business — said. “It floats calmy along the current, and embodies the circle of life.”