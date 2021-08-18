Cancel
Comment: To navigate climate change we need to map the oceans

Thirty years ago, I had the privilege of seeing the deep ocean up close. For my doctoral research, I dropped 1.5 miles in the Alvin submersible above the East Pacific Rise, southwest of Acapulco. Beyond illuminating the oceanographic process I was studying — the connection between plate tectonics, volcanic eruptions and deep-sea vents — that one shaft of ocean opened my eyes to a larger truth: Humans are largely blind to this enormous and lively part of the world; more than two-thirds of the Earth’s surface.

