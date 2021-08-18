Comment: To navigate climate change we need to map the oceans

My family and I watched an old favorite movie this week, What Dreams may come starring Robin Williams. I found that I was shocked at one of the scenes in the now-classic movie. I was shocked when watching the scene where Robin Willam’s Character was first approaching the gates of hell. (Based on Dante’s Inferno by Virgil) There were flooding waters, fires raging across the landscape, a heavy haze of smoke choked the air in the scene, painting a blood-red sky along the horizon. All punctuated with the suffering of those that lived in this world. It was hell, and it reminded me of views I have seen right outside my front door over the past few years.