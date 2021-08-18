Comment: Debate over U.S.’s Afghan war will sound familiar

The initial images of the Afghanistan withdrawal were hard to take. There were the videos of desperate people clinging to U.S. planes as they took off, and the even worse footage of someone falling from an aircraft after takeoff. It was an eerie bookend to the era that began with the 9/11 attacks and The Falling Man, a kind of corollary to the fact that the Taliban would control the country at the beginning and the end of the Afghanistan conflict. Both left you with the sensation that, despite the many sacrifices of American soldiers, and after all the blood spilled and the trillions spent, it had mostly been in vain.