Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Comment: Debate over U.S.’s Afghan war will sound familiar

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 7 days ago

The Taliban has retaken Afghanistan with lightning speed, forcing Americans to grapple with our 20-year-long tragedy in the war-torn Central Asian nation. U.S. policymakers, military leaders and ordinary citizens have reckoned with such a defeat before, when the United States failed to achieve its political objectives in Vietnam. Indeed, decades later, the loss remains difficult to resolve. It’s easy to overstate the parallels between these two wars, but as the Taliban reemerges as the governing power in Afghanistan, Vietnam teaches that we’re in for an intensive battle over the past, present and future of U.S. foreign policy and military strategy.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
David Halberstam
Person
David Petraeus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#United States Congress#Taliban#Americans#Central Asian#Capitol Hill#Soviet#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Dem, GOP reps make secret Afghanistan trip, angering US officials

Two members of Congress caused a stir when they made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Tuesday to witness the evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport first hand — reporting upon their return that “no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time.”. Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 22, 2021: Afghanistan pullout chaos, Biden deflections, Taliban promises

The chaos in Afghanistan again dominates the weekly editorial cartoon gallery. Cartoonist Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune leads the gallery with his drawing of President Joe Biden seated at the Resolute Desk, amid the smoking rubble of the White House. An adviser in the background says, “We may be getting close to the point where ‘at least he isn’t Trump’ doesn’t cut it anymore.”
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: What Afghan refugees can learn from Vietnamese

As I sit down to start writing this piece, the chaotic scenes of group panic at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan continue to unfold. They bring back memories of similar painful images at the Tan Son Nhat airport in Saigon 46 years ago. Our family of four, including my pregnant...
WorldEsquire

The American Media Is Deluding Itself Over Afghanistan

The initial images of the Afghanistan withdrawal were hard to take. There were the videos of desperate people clinging to U.S. planes as they took off, and the even worse footage of someone falling from an aircraft after takeoff. It was an eerie bookend to the era that began with the 9/11 attacks and The Falling Man, a kind of corollary to the fact that the Taliban would control the country at the beginning and the end of the Afghanistan conflict. Both left you with the sensation that, despite the many sacrifices of American soldiers, and after all the blood spilled and the trillions spent, it had mostly been in vain.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

The economic triumph of the Afghanistan war

As America winds down its longest and most successful war, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate just how much of a triumph virtually every aspect of the Afghan conflict has been. Many long wars experience ups and downs, and a thousand years of history suggested America might fail in...
Peoria, ILthecommunityword.com

Dissecting Afghanistan

The United States spent more than $74 billion on Afghanistan over the course of a 20-year war, the longest in American history. To many people, the withdrawal of U.S. troops felt messy, dishonorable, chaotic, emotional, disloyal, and terrifying. The Peoria Area World Affairs Council is hosting two esteemed former U.S....
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: U.S. left Afghanistan; it can still help its women

On Aug. 15, the Taliban completed its conquest of Afghanistan by seizing Kabul. These events were tragically similar to those of 25 years ago, when Kabul fell to the Taliban in September 1996. Americans have recently watched chaotic scenes unfold in Afghanistan: panicked Afghans desperately clinging to evacuating U.S. planes; Taliban fighters going house-to-house hunting journalists, prominent women and Afghans who worked for the toppled government; and the Taliban beating Afghan protesters. While many Afghans face suffering under Taliban rule, women and girls have the most to fear; and lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy