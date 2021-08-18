Cancel
TV Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Premiere Set To Air On Comedy Central

By John Schwarz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Lower Decks officially kicked off the show’s second season last week for Paramount+, but for those that do not subscribe to the streaming service here in the United States, ViacomCBS has you covered. That’s because they plan on airing the season two premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks this Friday night @ 12:30 am ET/PT, check your local listings. The name of the episode is called “Strange Energies” and you can read our review of it here.

