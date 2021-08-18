Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Premiere Set To Air On Comedy Central

There's a moment in one of the new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks that encapsulates how far the show has come in terms of establishing itself within the Trek universe: No spoilers for Season 2, but at one point the character names Mariner and Boimler are put onscreen right next to two others — Kirk and Spock. Mariner and Boimler, of course, are nowhere near the iconic status rightfully granted to the characters originated by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, but seeing their names in that context... doesn't feel wrong. It's hard to find a better indication as to how the show has managed to find a way to fit with the franchise.