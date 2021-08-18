Cancel
Arkansas State

Cowabunga! Massive Tortoise Spotted on I-40 in Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cowabunga! That's a popular phrase used in the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" but it could also be used to describe an 85-pound Tortoise that was discovered traveling down I-40 in Arkansas on Sunday. The tortoise is known as Potato and this apparently is the third time the Sulcata tortoise...

power959.com

