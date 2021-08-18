'Massive influx' of Utah moms training for tech careers with local nonprofit

The first Lehi cohort of Tech-Moms poses for a group photo in fall 2020. Tech-Moms is a nonprofit dedicated to helping Utah mothers develop skills to launch careers in tech. (Courtesy Tech-Moms) OGDEN — Not too long ago Natalie Taylor, a disabled, recently divorced mother of two daughters on the autism spectrum, was somehow stretching $1,000 a month to meet her family's expenses. Now, with help from a Utah organization, she is on her way to a well-paying career in tech with skills she never knew that she could develop.